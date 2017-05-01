Governor cracking down on dealers who cause drug overdoses

Governor Bryant said in March of 2017, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated 16 overdose deaths, and approximately 90 percent of those were due to heroin and prescription opioids. (Photo source: WLOX)

This week at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, 50 narcotics officers from 27 different agencies nationwide are putting their heads together to discuss drug trends and how to curb overdoses.

Steven Maxwell, Deputy Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, said Governor Bryant is making it a priority to crack down on drug overdose deaths.

"Going into the legislative session, he'll work with law enforcement, the judicial system, treatment professionals, and legislators, in hopes of making it a prosecutable crime, anyone who sells drugs to someone that results in an overdose death," Maxwell said of the governor.

Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics John Dowdy said the MBN is part of a nationwide network trying to protect Americans from drug dealers.

"Trying to attack this opioid and heroin problem we're having, it's a massive issue," Dowdy said.

He also said the governor has put together a task force that will lead the way in investigating prescribers, dispensers, and individuals distributing drugs illegally.

"We hope to report to the governor from his heroin-opioid study task force, this summer," Dowdy said.

Maxwell said the task force will partner with local agencies and bring in 10 additional agents assigned to a tactical diversion unit.

"These are the types of actions states are taking because of the dramatic struggle with these addictions," Bryant said.

Governor Bryant said in March of 2017, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated 16 overdose deaths, and approximately 90 percent of those were due to heroin and prescription opioids.

