Crews removing wind-whipped sand from Hwy. 90

In one weekend, Mother Nature undid three months of work done by Harrison County sand beach crews.

Saturday’s high winds and Sunday’s storms blew truckloads of sand from the water’s edge up to the seawall and on to Hwy. 90. Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis said the weekend weather was “like a tropical event” and caused similar damage to the beach from Pass Christian to Biloxi.

“It was tough. We have a good bit of work to do. Everything we did about lowering the template of the beach in the last three or four months we’ll have to do again,” Loftis said.

Beach crews began that process Monday morning. Though it’s a big job, Loftis said the work won’t cost Harrison County any additional money, because pushing sand away from the seawall is part of regular beach maintenance. Keeping the sand off the seawall helps minimize the sand that blows onto Hwy. 90 when the wind comes from the south.

Mdot picking up all that sand from over the weekend on Hwy 90. pic.twitter.com/mCTpHZyRYw — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) May 1, 2017

Large amounts of sand on the highway caused problems for drivers Sunday and into Monday, resulting in some drivers getting stuck and police closing a section of the highway in Gulfport. MDOT crews worked over the weekend to begin clearing the roadway.

The storm system also churned up debris from the barrier islands, washing logs, limbs, and vegetation ashore on the mainland.

“There’s a good bit of debris from the water due to it being high tide; a lot of grass from the swamps over in Louisiana,” Loftis said.

