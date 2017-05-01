Gulfport police announce free summer camps for kids

Gulfport police are hoping to turn teens into leaders this summer. The police department recently announced camps for summer 2017.

The Gulfport Police Department Youth Leadership Program focuses on developing future leaders of the community. It is open to children ages 13 to 17. School resource officers will help students learn life skills and complete service projects. Students will participate in the classes on weekdays from May 31 to July 28 at Bayou View Middle School.

The department will also host weekly kids fishing camps, where children can learn fundamentals of fishing, fishing culture on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and boater safety. Those camps run Monday through Friday each week starting June 19 and ending the week of July 17.

Both camps are free of charge and on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Gulfport Police Department's School Resource Officers and the City of Gulfport Leisure Services will help operate the camps.

To apply, just fill out an application here. Fill out the form and turn it in to the Gulfport Police Department Community Relations Division. The department will contact parents of children selected to participate.

