Tim Bennett files lawsuit against Biloxi Baseball

Tim Bennett, CEO of Overtime Sports Management Biloxi, has filed a lawsuit against Biloxi Baseball and Biloxi Shuckers President Ken Young.

The lawsuit, filed in Harrison County Chancery Court, alleges Biloxi Baseball and Young have interfered with Overtime Sports’ rights to book and manage non-minor league baseball games and special events at MGM Park and keep revenue made from those events.

The suit also claims the defendants owe Bennett and Overtime Sports money from concession and restaurant sales and refuse to provide documentation showing how much is owed.

Young called the allegations in the lawsuit "baseless."

I am extremely disappointed that Tim Bennett resorted to filing a lawsuit, but I look forward to defending Biloxi Baseball and myself against these baseless allegations. Every action taken by Biloxi Baseball and myself has been justified by the lack of professionalism of Tim Bennett and Overtime Sports, and as a result of the numerous breaches of agreements by Tim Bennett and Overtime Sports. The Biloxi Shuckers have been great for the City of Biloxi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Further, the Shuckers are a first class operation run by wonderful employees. Unfortunately, Tim Bennett has put his own interests ahead of the Biloxi Shuckers and the City of Biloxi. For quite some time, I have attempted to reach an agreeable resolution with Tim Bennett and Overtime Sports. Tim Bennett would not discuss a mutually beneficial resolution. Despite Tim Bennett’s ownership interest in Biloxi Baseball, he continues to harm Biloxi Baseball and its employees. I am sorry that this dispute will play out in a public courtroom, and that a private resolution could not be reached. The Shuckers look forward to continuing to enjoy another successful season at MGM Park, and our superb employees will continue to make your ballgame experience one of the best in all of baseball!

Bennett is one of the men credited with bringing baseball to Biloxi. He is also an owner of the Biloxi Shuckers.

The lawsuit, which is just one side of a legal claim, alleges Biloxi Baseball violated agreements for use of the stadium between itself, Overtime Sports, and the City of Biloxi by denying Overtime full use of MGM Park.

Bennett claims Biloxi Baseball also removed banners advertising his special events at MGM Park, and has denied Overtime Sports use of the front box office at the park.

The suit says Biloxi Baseball continues to interfere with efforts by Overtime Sports to market the Conference USA baseball tournament scheduled for later this month. Bennett claims the efforts to undermine Overtime Sports is affecting revenue to the City of Biloxi to pay the stadium bond.

The lawsuit also claims Biloxi Baseball and Young threatened to terminate their contract with Bennett and Overtime Sports.

Bennett is asking the court to order Biloxi Baseball to stop interfering with his efforts, provide “equitable accounting” of concession and restaurant sales, to pay attorney fees related to the lawsuit, and award damages from loss of revenue.

