William Carey University at Tradition expanding

William Carey University hosted a ground breaking ceremony this morning at its Tradition campus for a new School of Pharmacy. (Photo source: WLOX)

The president of William Carey, Dr. Tommy King, said the development will help meet the growing need for pharmacists both in Mississippi and throughout the region. (Photo source: WLOX)

It is the latest project in the creation of a "medical corridor" at Tradition.

William Carey University hosted a ground breaking Monday morning for its new School of Pharmacy. Along with the new pharmacy school project, there's even more health care development on the way in that area.

“We have been looking forward to this day for a long, long time, and it's finally here,” said William Carey President Dr. Tommy King as he welcomed the crowd to the ceremony.

William Carey University at Tradition celebrates the start of building a $7 million School of Pharmacy and a $3 million academic building. BP settlement money will cover $1 million of the project.

“This project will certainly contribute to the economy and the growth of this Gulf Coast region,” said King.

The health care future at Tradition includes much more than the School of Pharmacy project.

“The dream continues. What once was just an idea, some thought a passing idea of building a medical city among these pines, is slowly, actually, quickly, and surely becoming a reality,” said Gov. Phil Bryant, “All of the Gulf Coast, all of Mississippi, and all of the nation will one day look in amazement that it happened here, and we will look back and thank all those that were a part of it.”

“It will become a thousand job site where the wages of the average employee here will be more than double the average household income of the Mississippi coast, and that's a needle mover,” said Hancock Bank CEO John Hairston.

The future "medical city" will include the National Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute at Tradition. Dr. Bartolone Burguera is with the institute.

“We're eager to start developing research programs with them to improve the health of the State of Mississippi, to reduce the prevalence of obesity and diabetes,” Burguera told the crowd.

Along with the new pharmacy school, which is set to open next summer, the next step is a medical school for this area. The man behind so much development out here says it's going to happen.

“I'm going to promise you, we're going to have a medical school on this campus to go with the pharmacy school and to really make us a medical city,” said Tradition developer Joseph Canizaro.

Canizaro told the crowd that helping bring a medical school to Tradition is something close to his heart, since his father was a medical doctor in Biloxi.

