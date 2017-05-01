William Carey breaks ground on new pharmacy school

William Carey University hosted a ground breaking ceremony this morning at its Tradition campus for a new School of Pharmacy. (Photo source: WLOX)

William Carey University hosted a ground breaking ceremony this morning at its Tradition campus for a new School of Pharmacy. Governor Phil Bryant called the project the next step in creating a regional "medical corridor" in that area.

The president of William Carey, Dr. Tommy King, said the development will help meet the growing need for pharmacists both in Mississippi and throughout the region.

It is the latest in a growing list of health care related projects in the Tradition community. Several speakers hinted that a medical school will be the next health care project announced for that area.

