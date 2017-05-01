AL man accused of peeping in coast casino restroom

An Alabama man was arrested over the weekend in Biloxi for allegedly recording a woman using the restroom at Harrah’s Gulf Coast.

Biloxi police Lt. Chris De Back said officers responded to the peeping Tom complaint late Saturday night after a woman reported someone from the stall next to her was recording her with a cell phone while she was using the restroom.

De Back said patrons and casino staff heard the woman’s calls for help and stopped the suspect when he left the restroom. Casino security held the suspect until police got to the scene.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Gabriel Terrell, of Montgomery, AL.

Terrell is charged with voyeurism, according to the Harrison County jail docket. Judge Albert Fountain set his bond at $25,000.

