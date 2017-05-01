AL man accused of peeping in coast casino restroom

Gulfport police are hoping to turn teens into leaders this summer. The police department recently announced camps for summer 2017.More >>
Gulfport police are hoping to turn teens into leaders this summer. The police department recently announced camps for summer 2017.More >>
Doctors spent much of Sunday morning performing the tedious liver transplant on Jarrius "J.J." Robertson.More >>
Doctors spent much of Sunday morning performing the tedious liver transplant on Jarrius "J.J." Robertson.More >>
South Mississippi voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in municipal primary elections. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.More >>
South Mississippi voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in municipal primary elections. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.More >>
Tim Bennett, CEO of Overtime Sports Management Biloxi, has filed a lawsuit against Biloxi Baseball and Biloxi Shuckers President Ken Young.More >>
Tim Bennett, CEO of Overtime Sports Management Biloxi, has filed a lawsuit against Biloxi Baseball and Biloxi Shuckers President Ken Young.More >>
A woman is in custody after running from the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Gulfport. Officials said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after running from the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Gulfport. Officials said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police tweeted a person is in custody.More >>
Police tweeted a person is in custody.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim.More >>
The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim.More >>