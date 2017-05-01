Woman charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Canal Rd. and 28th St. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gulfport police have identified the woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and then running into a wooded area Monday morning. Elizabeth Kate Martin, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen said officers responded to the hit-and-run near the intersection of 58th Ave. and 29th St. around 11:15 a.m. That’s where they found an injured man lying on the ground.

Investigators said the man tried to jump on the hood of Martin’s vehicle when she drove forward, knocking him to the ground. Bromen said Martin ran over the man, got out of the vehicle, and ran into the woods.

Martin was found in the woods between 59th Ave. and Canal Rd. after a short search with the help of a K9 officer.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Martin remains behind bars at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.