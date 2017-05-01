Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle seriously injured

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Canal Rd. and 28th St. (Photo source: WLOX)

A woman is in custody after running from the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Gulfport. Officials said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Canal Rd. and 28th St.

The suspect, a 30-year-old woman, reportedly ran into a wooded area after the crash. She was taken into custody near 59th Ave. and Canal Rd. after a brief search.

