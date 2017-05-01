Sheriff: Boys stole guns, change after kicking in door to OS home

Four boys, ranging in age from 12 to 15, are accused of burglarizing an Ocean Springs home over the weekend. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the boys are charged with burglary and breaking and entering into a dwelling.

Ezell said the boys kicked in the door to the home Saturday night and stole three guns and a jar full of change.

Two of the guns and the money has been recovered, but deputies are still searching for the third firearm. Ezell said investigators believe the missing gun was thrown into Fort Bayou, but an exact location has not been determined.

