MS Power pushes back Kemper Co. plant in-service date, adds $38M to price tag

The view 240 feet above Mississippi Power's 3,000-acre investment gives you a glimpse at what six years and more than $6.8 billion have produced. (Photo source: WLOX)

Mississippi Power has again pushed back the in-service date for its more than $7 billion Kemper County lignite plant. The power company said Monday it now expects to have the plant running at full capacity by the end of May.

"The schedule adjustment is primarily related to repairs and adjustments associated with a particulate control device as well as the sour water and ash removal systems," said Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard."The new schedule reflects the expected time needed for restarting both gasifiers and associated equipment, and to achieve integrated operation of all plant systems to sustain the production of electricity from syngas."

The company has also added an estimated $38 million to the power plant's price tag.

"These costs include an adjustment of approximately $22 million related to the schedule adjustment, $8 million related to start-up fuel and $8 million primarily related to the current outage repair."

The increased costs will be paid by Mississippi Power, not by its customers.

