MORNING COMMUTE UPDATE: Sand covers parts of Highway 90

Parts of Highway 90 are buried in sand right now causing some concerns for your morning commute. Doug Walker joins us live on Good Morning Mississippi with an update on road conditions and what you need to know before you head out the door.

You'll notice the cooler air this morning with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s. Then, this afternoon, a quick warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sun. Get the full forecast from Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.