Hancock Co. residents positive, despite flooding

Heavy storms caused havoc all through South Mississippi on Sunday, with Hancock County on the front lines.

Emergency management officials reported that at one point, more than 60 streets were flooded or impassable. Most of those were here near Central Avenue off Highway 603.

Residents say rain compounded the problem after winds piled up water in the bay and flooded backwaters and canals.

No one seem to be overly worried; saying it happens a lot here and they are prepared. Of course, all of the homes are on stilts.

Water is receding, but could rise again with additional storms.

