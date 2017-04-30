Fire destroys home in Harrison County

Fire officials say the home on North Klondyke Road is a total loss. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A home on North Klondyke Road was destroyed by a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the fire started sometime around 3:30 p.m. Though there was lightning in the area, it has not yet been determined what started the blaze.

No one was at home when the fire started, and no one was injured.

