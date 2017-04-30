Fire destroys home in Harrison County

A Jackson County grand jury found insufficient evidence to prosecute Andre Kaufman on possible fraud charges, wrapping up a lengthy investigation.More >>
Heavy storms caused havoc all through South Mississippi on Sunday, with Hancock County on the front lines.
A home on North Klondike Road was destroyed by a fire Sunday afternoon.
Out of respect to this young man and his family, we will not be releasing his name at this time.
With spring well underway, cats are in heat and the kitten population in Jackson County is exploding.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
An 18-wheeler was involved in a fatal wreck Sunday afternoon on Interstate 59 in Roebuck at the 4th Ave. South exit.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
