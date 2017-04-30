Hurley UMC celebrates 100 years

The bulk of Sunday service was a look back at the church's rich history. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Catherine Emerson, 83, says she's spent her entire life as a member of the Hurley United Methodist Church.

"This church has been my whole life. I always come and I've always met God here," Emerson said.

As the oldest member, celebrating the 100th birthday of the church has a very special meaning to her. Even so, Emerson was still a little shy to get up and pray during service as a part of the celebration.

"When Brother David asked me to pray, I wanted to say 'Well, I don't know," she said.

But, Emerson mustered up the courage to do it. She says for decades she's watched as the congregation and church grew.

The current sanctuary was built where the old East Central high school once sat.

"I use to walk to church, that was in the day before everybody had vehicles," Emerson said.

The bulk of Sunday service was a look back at the church's rich history as multiple members gave testimonials on stage.

But in taking time to reflect, younger members, like Jacob Collins who's the 6th generation of his family to come up through the church, took the time to look towards the future of their place of worship.

"It means a continuation of Christ's work in our church. It's been successful for a 100 years and hopefully my generation, the younger generation can keep it up for the next 100 years," Collins said.

The celebration makes Rev. David Henderson excited about what the future holds.

"We would love to have you come and be a part of worship with us here at Hurley UMC, and so we can build on the next 100 years ahead of us and see where God is leading us to go," Henderson said.

