3-car accident delays WB I-10 traffic

As heavy rain and winds moved through the area Sunday afternoon, drivers on I-10 experienced a delay.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a three-car accident near exit 20 caused westbound traffic to back up for miles.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. WB I-10 traffic near exit 20 remains delayed. pic.twitter.com/QkJgJbzO60 — Nicole Harris (@NicTheEditor) April 30, 2017

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash. No injuries were reported.

