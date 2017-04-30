3-car accident delays WB I-10 traffic - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

3-car accident delays WB I-10 traffic

Three cars were involved, no injuries were reported. (Photo: WLOX) Three cars were involved, no injuries were reported. (Photo: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

As heavy rain and winds moved through the area Sunday afternoon, drivers on I-10 experienced a delay. 

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a three-car accident near exit 20 caused westbound traffic to back up for miles. 

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash. No injuries were reported. 

