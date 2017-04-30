Cleared of wrongdoing, Andre Kaufman wants an apology

A family member said the child was touching a household cord laying in water. It appears as though it was a 110 volt household outlet.More >>
A family member said the child was touching a household cord laying in water. It appears as though it was a 110 volt household outlet.More >>
With the loss of her husband, Jaime Lee Hasted lost her husband's benefits and doesn't know where to turn.More >>
With the loss of her husband, Jaime Lee Hasted lost her husband's benefits and doesn't know where to turn.More >>
A Jackson County grand jury found insufficient evidence to prosecute Andre Kaufman on possible fraud charges, wrapping up a lengthy investigation.More >>
A Jackson County grand jury found insufficient evidence to prosecute Andre Kaufman on possible fraud charges, wrapping up a lengthy investigation.More >>
Heavy storms caused havoc all through South Mississippi on Sunday, with Hancock County on the front lines.More >>
Heavy storms caused havoc all through South Mississippi on Sunday, with Hancock County on the front lines.More >>
A home on North Klondike Road was destroyed by a fire Sunday afternoon.More >>
A home on North Klondike Road was destroyed by a fire Sunday afternoon.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>
The controversy over the removal of the confederate-era monuments leads to a call for the New Orleans fire chief to step down.More >>
The controversy over the removal of the confederate-era monuments leads to a call for the New Orleans fire chief to step down.More >>