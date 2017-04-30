Tornado watch in effect for parts of South Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tornado watch in effect for parts of South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

A tornado watch is currently in effect for the following counties in South Mississippi:

  • George
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Pearl River
  • Stone

The NWS says flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, as well as damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Fallen trees area also likely.

In the event of a tornado, residents are advised to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

