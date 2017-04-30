Tornado watch in effect for parts of South Mississippi

A tornado watch is currently in effect for the following counties in South Mississippi:
The NWS says flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, as well as damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Fallen trees area also likely.
In the event of a tornado, residents are advised to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.
Click here for the latest severe weather coverage from the WLOX News Now First Alert Weather Team, and be sure to download the WLOX First Alert Weather app for instant alerts on your mobile device.
Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.
A tornado watch is currently in effect for multiple counties in South Mississippi.More >>
A tornado watch is currently in effect for multiple counties in South Mississippi.More >>
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received initial damage reports from 19 county emergency management agencies as a result of severe storms Sunday. There is one death and at least two injuries being reported. There are more than 20,000 customers without power.More >>
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received initial damage reports from 19 county emergency management agencies as a result of severe storms Sunday. There is one death and at least two injuries being reported. There are more than 20,000 customers without power.More >>
Sand on Highway 90 along the beaches of Biloxi and Gulfport are causing traffic concerns for motorists and for police. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., MDOT blocked off Hwy. 90 from the Armed Forces Retirement Home to Debuys Road. Once the weather passes on Monday, they will continue to clean up the highways.More >>
Sand on Highway 90 along the beaches of Biloxi and Gulfport are causing traffic concerns for motorists and for police. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., MDOT blocked off Hwy. 90 from the Armed Forces Retirement Home to Debuys Road. Once the weather passes on Monday, they will continue to clean up the highways.More >>
The controversy over the removal of the confederate-era monuments leads to a call for the New Orleans fire chief to step down.More >>
The controversy over the removal of the confederate-era monuments leads to a call for the New Orleans fire chief to step down.More >>
Starting on Friday we had winds really pick up across South Mississippi.More >>
Starting on Friday we had winds really pick up across South Mississippi.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>