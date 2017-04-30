Tornado watch in effect for South MS until 3 p.m. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tornado watch in effect for South MS until 3 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for South Mississippi through 3 p.m. Sunday. (Photo source: NOAA) A tornado watch is in effect for South Mississippi through 3 p.m. Sunday. (Photo source: NOAA)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Severe storms are moving into South Mississippi Sunday morning, causing a tornado watch to be in effect until 3 p.m. The storms are expected to reach the I-59 corridor around noon before moving east in Stone, Pearl River, George, Harrison and Jackson counties.

“The tornado watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for a few brief tornado spin-ups ahead of the line of thunderstorms," said WLOX meteorologist Eric Jeansonne. "However, damaging wind gusts that are not tornadoes will be the main concern this afternoon."

Another round of showers and storms is possible between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The entire system should be out of South Mississippi by sunrise Monday. 

Multiple accidents overnight and sand being blown onto Highway 90 has authorities advising drivers to take alternate routes.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

