Tornado watch in effect for South MS until 3 p.m.

Severe storms are moving into South Mississippi Sunday morning, causing a tornado watch to be in effect until 3 p.m. The storms are expected to reach the I-59 corridor around noon before moving east in Stone, George, Harrison and Jackson counties.
Sand on Highway 90 along the beaches of Biloxi and Gulfport are causing traffic concerns for motorists and for police. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., MDOT blocked off Hwy. 90 from the Armed Forces Retirement Home to Debuys Road. Once the weather passes on Monday, they will continue to clean up the highways.
Starting on Friday we had winds really pick up across South Mississippi.
Despite less than optimal weather, D'Iberville has landed - again. The 1699 Historical Society of Ocean Springs honored the city's history with the traditional annual reenactment.
It's now easier than ever to find businesses in D'Iberville with the launch of the city's new app, Discover D'Iberville
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It's all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
