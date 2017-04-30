Sand on highway causing unsafe road conditions - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sand on highway causing unsafe road conditions

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
A WLOX reporter and photographer help a stranded motorist on Hwy. 90 in Gulfport Sunday morning. (Photo source: Bryan Caldwell) A WLOX reporter and photographer help a stranded motorist on Hwy. 90 in Gulfport Sunday morning. (Photo source: Bryan Caldwell)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Sand on Highway 90 along the beaches of Biloxi and Gulfport is causing traffic concerns for motorists and for police. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., MDOT blocked off Hwy. 90 from the Armed Forces Retirement Home to Debuys Road. Once the weather passes on Monday, they will continue to clean up the highways.  

With more bad weather heading into South Mississippi on Sunday, crews say they will have a hard time keeping the sand off the roadways. Gulfport Police say they have had around 15 calls since 7 p.m. last night due to vehicles becoming stranded in the sand, some of which included minor accidents.

Until then, authorities are advising drivers to avoid Highway 90 along the beach unless absolutely necessary. 

"We are advising drivers to just take an alternate route if possible," said Sgt. Josh Bromen with Gulfport Police. "It doesn't take very much for a vehicle to get stuck and a lot of times, we can't get out there and your car is going to be towed, which will be a very costly experience for you. So, for the next couple of days, try and use Pass Road as much as possible to avoid that risk."

Biloxi Police also is reporting that tree has fallen in the 100 block of Claiborne Street and is also blocking the road. Public works has been called out to remove it but there is not an estimate of how long that will be. Motorists are asked to avoid that area, as well.

We will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

