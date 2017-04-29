Biloxi, Long Beach among those advancing to third round of baseball playoffs

Biloxi and Long Beach both pull of series sweeps in the second round of the baseball playoffs, as our area teams fight to stay alive.

Scores -

Pearl 4

Biloxi 11

Gulfport 7

Petal 1

Ocean Springs 0

Brandon 6



Oak Grove 7

George County 2



Brookhaven 2

Long Beach 9



West Harrison 13

Wayne County 2 (final in five innings)



West Jones 5

Pearl River Central 14



St. Stanislaus 1

Northeast Lauderdale 7



Sumrall 2

East Central 3



Franklin County 13

St. Patrick 3



Resurrection 5

Noxapater 2