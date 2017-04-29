Dragon boat race raises money for United Way

The Dock Bar and Grill in Gulfport was more than just a restaurant on Saturday.

For the second year in a row, United way of South Mississippi put on it's dragon boat race fundraiser on Gulfport lake.

The unique event combines athletes of all skill levels into teams of 20 paddlers and one drummer.

Organizations like Mississippi Power, IP casino, and Chevron participated.

"It's also a great way for us to build a great team here at Mississippi Power. Another way for us to work together outside of our day to day jobs and just kind of build a spirit around community service," said a representative from the company.

In 2016, the event raised around $30,000 for the organization.

