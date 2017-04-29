App allows users to 'Discover D'Iberville' in new way

With a swipe of their finger users can explore the city using their location on the app. (Image Source: WLOX News)

It's now easier than ever to find businesses in D'Iberville with the launch of the city's new app, Discover D'Iberville

"We're just loading it up right now with all the businesses in the city. Our main objective is to find a platform for every business, not only the ones who have large advertising budgets like big chains, but also the small businesses, too. So, we've got about 125 businesses located on it already," said Jeff Taylor, the city's economic development director.

One of the businesses that's already bought into the app is Hissy Fit Boutique.

"We really are excited about the app because we've been here for four years. Everybody in the D'Iberville-Ocean Springs area knows that we're here, but this app will really help tourists who are coming in looking for a unique place to shop," said Abigail Osteen.

With a swipe of their finger, users can explore the city using their location on the app. They can even see if their favorite store is having a sale or promotion.

"It really gives the businesses an opportunity to add to what we're doing for them for free, and we're glad to do it and we need to do it," said Taylor. "It will give them a platform if they want to do special advertising above and beyond that can be pushed out to their particular target group."

Taylor says about 75 million drivers travel the stretch of I-10 each year, and their hope is that the app would help direct those curious about stopping in D'Iberville to whatever it is they may be looking for.

"If we can pioneer this thing in D'Iberville with this app, perhaps the rest of the Coast can climb on board and make the same thing happen," said Taylor. "Because a dollar lost unknown is a dollar lost."

The app is available to download for free on both Apple and Android devices.

