25th annual Soap Box derby held in Moss Point

25th annual Soap Box derby held in Moss Point

By Victor Williams, Reporter
Winners will advance to the World Championship in Akron, Ohio. (Photo source: WLOX) Winners will advance to the World Championship in Akron, Ohio. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

People from all over the southeast made their way to Moss Point for the annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soapbox Derby.

The 2017 event was a quarter century in the making. 

"I'm here to win and I am here to have fun," said D'Iberville Elementary School student Dontae Lett. 

He and his father Nickland Cooper are hoping to have a great time in the process. 

"I'm just an involved parent that wants their child to be successful and stay involved in the community," said Cooper. 

Dozens of parents and young racers worked to make sure box cars were in tip-top shape in an effort to win the gold. The event is one of the only official soap box derby events held in the region.

"We are the only local race from Houston, Texas to Sanford, Florida. You have to race closest to your home city so we have people from Meridian, Texas, from all over, that come here," said organizer, Susan Stachowski.

Winners will advance to the World Championship in Akron, Ohio. Organizers are expecting the turnout next year to be better than ever.

