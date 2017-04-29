Stormy weather expect for Sunday afternoon

Starting on Friday we had winds really pick up across South Mississippi.

Saturday wasn't much different as strong southerly winds continued to bring in more moisture ahead of our next cold front that approaches on Sunday.

For Saturday evening and into Sunday we will continue to be under a wind advisory and coastal flood advisory in South Mississippi. Strong southerly winds between 20-30 mph are causing tides to possibly be 1-2 feet above average.

The strong southerly winds are all ahead of the cold front that will also bring the possibility for strong storms starting early Sunday afternoon.

Starting around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a line of showers and storms will approach the Louisiana and Mississippi state line and pass into South Mississippi.

These storms will move through quickly, but there will be a possibility for more storms behind them continuing into Sunday evening and even into the very early morning hours of Monday.

The main risk with these storms will be strong to damaging winds with also a threat for flooding.

These storms will put down 1-3 inches for a majority of South Mississippi with some isolated areas possibly seeing up to 4 inches.

This could cause some localized flooding for urban areas and will cause rivers to rise quickly, so be sure to remember to use caution if you will be out driving and to not drive through flooded areas.

There will also be a very low threat for a tornado and hail, which the WLOX First Alert Weather Team will be tracking closely.

By the time the morning commute comes around on Monday morning the storms will be gone and cooler, drier air will settle into the area.

