Neglected dog gets second chance at life

Owners will often starve the dogs so they will be more inclined to hunt for food. (Photo source: WLOX)

Snuggz was found in the woods in northern Jackson County back in February. (Photo source: WLOX)

Nuggz, or Snuggz as his foster mom calls him, is a survivor.

He came to Jackson County Animal Shelter in February neglected, starving, covered in mange, and scared to death.

"He was just in really bad shape. Close to death," said foster mom Elizabeth Englebretson. "They weren't sure he was going to make it."

Thanks to Englebretson, Snuggz was given a second chance at life. Neglect like his is common with coon hounds, who are used for hunting. Owners will often starve the dogs so they will be more inclined to hunt for food.

Snuggz was found in the woods in northern Jackson County.

"He is so loving and I call him Snuggz for a reason. When he first came to me, he didn't know how to have pets or how to snuggle and he's learned. He loves humans and he's always happy," she said.

Englebretson says getting Snuggz healthy again was easy. "People say, oh you've done such a great job. He looks great. What did you do? I took care of him, that's it."

Snuggz is available for adoption at Friends of Jackson County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.