Rough water doesn't stop swimmers

Swimmers in Pass Christian are enjoying the white caps crashing against the shoreline, despite choppy surf.

Flag poles nearly bent in half when 20 mile-per-hour winds and gusts blew across the Coast.

The winds and rough surf are a precursor to a storm system making its way toward South Mississippi.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 12:00 a.m.Monday, with tides expected to be 1-2 feet higher than normal. Beach goers are advised to use caution.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.