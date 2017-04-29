2 on the run after reportedly robbing Sonic at gunpoint - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

2 on the run after reportedly robbing Sonic at gunpoint

Police say both men were wearing red shirts, and one covered his face with a black shirt. (Photo source: OSPD) Police say both men were wearing red shirts, and one covered his face with a black shirt. (Photo source: OSPD)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Police are on the lookout for two suspects after an Ocean Springs fast food restaurant was robbed.

Two men wearing red shirts entered the Sonic on Bienville Road at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. One of the men entered the business with a black shirt over his face, pulled out a pistol, and demanded money.

Police say the other suspect remained outside as a lookout. 

After the manager gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, both men fled on foot. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office K9 unit was called to the area to assist in finding the suspects, who reportedly ran westbound along the railroad tracks. 

No other descriptions about the suspects is available at this time. 

Anyone with information pertaining to the robbery is asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211, or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

