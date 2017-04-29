Water advisories issued for six areas along the Coast

Water advisories are in effect for seven areas along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, ranging from Ocean Springs to Pass Christian.

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued the notice on Saturday for the following sampling locations:

Gulfport

Station 10B at East Courthouse Road, near Courthouse Road Pier, running east to Tegarden Road

Station 11 at Gulfport East Beach, near Cowan-Lorraine Road, running from Tegarden Road east to Anniston Avenue

Biloxi

Station 11A at Edgewater Beach, near Eisenhower Drive, running from Debuys Road east to Edgewater Avenue

Station 12A at Biloxi West Central Beach, near Porter Avenue, running from St. Peter Street east to Dukate Street

Ocean Springs

Station 14 at Front Beach, near Martin Avenue, running from the Yacht Club east to Jackson Avenue

Pass Christian

Station 14 at Pass Christian West Beach, from Fort Henry Avenue east to Elliot Street

MDEQ says that the segments of beach are not closed but swimming in these areas could mean an increased risk of illness. When water samples show that levels are safe for human contact, MDEQ says they will life the advisories. According to MDEQ's Beach Task Force, swimming is not recommended during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall event, as well.

