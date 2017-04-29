UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 in Jackson County after accident

An accident on the Pascagoula River Bridge in Jackson County Saturday afternoon shutdown traffic, with both eastbound lanes closed. However, officials had both lanes open to traffic by 1:30 p.m., allowing traffic to pass.

Chase Elkins with Mississippi Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened near mile marker 65 and involved an 18-wheeler and a SUV. Two people in the SUV were seriously injured and taken to Singing River Hospital by ambulance.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

