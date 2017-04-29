Full day of events celebrates 1699 Landing of D'Iberville - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Full day of events celebrates 1699 Landing of D'Iberville

Actors in last year's re-enactment of the Landing of D'Iberville recreate when French settlers met the Native Americans. (Photo source: WLOX) Actors in last year's re-enactment of the Landing of D'Iberville recreate when French settlers met the Native Americans. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Pierre LeMoyne Sieur d'Iberville landed on Mississippi's shores back when it was still French territory in 1699, founding Fort Maurepas, which would become the first capital of the Louisiana colony. Since 1971, the 1699 Historical Society of Ocean Springs has honored the city's historical founding with a big celebration. And this year is no different.

Saturday kicks off with a 5K run/walk to help benefit the city's "Lighten up Ocean Springs" and Healthy Kids R Fit 4 Life" programs. A Discovery Regatta will take to the waters at 10 a.m. and will continue for a second day on Sunday at 11 a.m. Children of all ages also are showing off their pets Saturday during the pet parade at Little Children's Park, which begins at 11 a.m. and travels to Marshall Park.

Following a lunch and awards presentation with costumed characters depicting D'Iberville and his crew, an actual re-enactment will be held of the landing itself. Those festivities get underway at 3 p.m., with the re-enactment actually beginning at 4 p.m. at Fort Maurepas Park.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly