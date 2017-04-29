Full day of events celebrates 1699 Landing of D'Iberville

Pierre LeMoyne Sieur d'Iberville landed on Mississippi's shores back when it was still French territory in 1699, founding Fort Maurepas, which would become the first capital of the Louisiana colony. Since 1971, the 1699 Historical Society of Ocean Springs has honored the city's historical founding with a big celebration. And this year is no different.

Saturday kicks off with a 5K run/walk to help benefit the city's "Lighten up Ocean Springs" and Healthy Kids R Fit 4 Life" programs. A Discovery Regatta will take to the waters at 10 a.m. and will continue for a second day on Sunday at 11 a.m. Children of all ages also are showing off their pets Saturday during the pet parade at Little Children's Park, which begins at 11 a.m. and travels to Marshall Park.

Following a lunch and awards presentation with costumed characters depicting D'Iberville and his crew, an actual re-enactment will be held of the landing itself. Those festivities get underway at 3 p.m., with the re-enactment actually beginning at 4 p.m. at Fort Maurepas Park.