Man shot while reportedly breaking into home

Police say a man trying to break into an Ocean Springs home was shot early Saturday.

According to Ocean Springs Police Department, officers arrived to the home, where the injured man was found outside of the house. They say further investigation revealed that the man had been rattling the door handle, kicking and shaking it violently in an attempt to get inside the residence.

Police have not stated who shot the man.

The man was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital to be treated for his injuries and later was transported to USA Hospital in Mobile.

Police say the case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

We will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available.

