Gulfport, Resurrection open round two of baseball playoffs with

Gulfport, Resurrection open round two of baseball playoffs with victories



Gulfport and Resurrection among our area schools to notch round two-opening victories in the baseball playoffs tonight. 

Scores - 

Petal 2
Gulfport 4

Brandon 1
Ocean Springs 4

Biloxi 4
Pearl 1

George County 1
Oak Grove 11

Pearl River Central 4
West Jones 0

Long Beach 12
Brookhaven 3

Wayne County 6
West Harrison 2

Northeast Lauderdale 14
St. Stanislaus 4 (Final in five innings)

East Central 2
Sumrall 1

St. Patrick 
Franklin County

Noxapater 3
Resurrection 6

