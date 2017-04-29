Gulfport, Resurrection open round two of baseball playoffs with victories

Gulfport and Resurrection among our area schools to notch round two-opening victories in the baseball playoffs tonight.

Scores -

Petal 2

Gulfport 4



Brandon 1

Ocean Springs 4



Biloxi 4

Pearl 1



George County 1

Oak Grove 11

Pearl River Central 4

West Jones 0



Long Beach 12

Brookhaven 3

Wayne County 6

West Harrison 2



Northeast Lauderdale 14

St. Stanislaus 4 (Final in five innings)



East Central 2

Sumrall 1



St. Patrick

Franklin County

Noxapater 3

Resurrection 6