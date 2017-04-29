Gulfport, Resurrection open round two of baseball playoffs with victories

Gulfport and Resurrection among our area schools to notch round two-opening victories in the baseball playoffs tonight.
Scores -
Petal 2
Gulfport 4
Brandon 1
Ocean Springs 4
Biloxi 4
Pearl 1
George County 1
Oak Grove 11
Pearl River Central 4
West Jones 0
Long Beach 12
Brookhaven 3
Wayne County 6
West Harrison 2
Northeast Lauderdale 14
St. Stanislaus 4 (Final in five innings)
East Central 2
Sumrall 1
St. Patrick
Franklin County
Noxapater 3
Resurrection 6
