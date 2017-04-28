Justin Evans of Wiggins drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by Tampa Bay

Justin Evans, a 6',0", 199 pound safety out of Texas A&M, was hoping to be drafted in the first-round, but as projected Evans was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the NFL Draft. Evans was the 50th overall player picked in the draft.

Evans has come a long way since he played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back at Stone High School. Evans was also a standout baseball player. He had only one offer coming out of high school and he signed with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs in the JUCO ranks. He would make his presence known and Texas A&M took notice and inked Evans.

He would piled up 165 tackles and 5 interceptions with the Aggies. Evans had four interceptions and seven pass breakups during his senior year in College Station.

When Evans participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile in December he talked about his dream of being drafted.

"I would like to go first round but whatever happens happens, "said Evans. "First, second, third, fourth, whatever. I'd be blessed just to get drafted. I try not to be focus on that too much. It's definitely a blessing. Coming out of high school, not having any offers other than from Gulf Coast, it's definitely a blessing. I just stay humble because of that."

Evans would love to follow in the footsteps of another former Stone High standout Stevon Moore. Like Evans, Moore played quarterback and defensive back at Stone High and would sign a letter of intent with Ole Miss. Moore was drafted in the 7th round by the New York Jets in the 1989 NFL Draft He would play 9 solid seasons in the NFL, from 1990-1999. Moore is an assistant coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

It always great to see local young men excel, give their all, and make it into the professional ranks.

