Third suspect in Suzuki City burglary arrested

A third suspect accused of stealing motorcycles from a Biloxi business in February is behind bars. Biloxi police Lt. Chris De Back said 20-year-old Jerrell Maxon, Jr. was arrested on an outstanding burglary warrant Friday.

Brandon Macklin Soublet, 25, and Brandon Jeremy Johnson, 30, are also charged in the case. All three men are from Louisiana.

Maxon, Soublet, and Johnson are accused of breaking into the Suzuki City motorcycle shop on Beauvoir Rd. in the early morning hours of Feb. 22.

The suspects reportedly busted through the front doors of the business and loaded four motocross bikes into the back of a stolen U-Haul truck. The truck, which was reported stolen out of New Orleans, took off with the bikes followed by a second suspect vehicle.

Soublet and Johnson were arrested on I-10 near the Tchoutacabouffa River after a short chase. The bikes and truck were also recovered, but the second suspect vehicle was not located.

Maxon was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, and his bond was set at $75,000. Police are still looking for at least one other suspect in the burglary.

