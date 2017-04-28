New fire station to be built in Woolmarket

Drawing of what the new Woolmarket station will look like. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi city leaders voted to spend $100,000 to buy 3 acres of land for a new fire station for the annexed Woolmarket community.

"You never know when there will be a fire, or when we need to take a precaution," said D&L Auto Body Shop secretary, Savannah Jones.

Jones was surprised to find out that there will soon be a new fire station just down the road from her job.

"I think it'll be very beneficial to just have the fire station really close by not only for our shop, but for our community," said Jones.

As of now, there's only one fire station in the entire community. It currently takes about eight to 10 minutes for fire crews to respond to certain areas.

Fire Chief Joe Boney is hoping the new addition can cut response time in half.

"It'll allow us to provide the protection we provide the rest of the city now, which is a three to five minute response time," said Chief Boney.

On top of that, a new recreational park will be built right next to the facility.

"They found traditionally that it works really well to have a park behind the fire station because you have a level of security there," said Boney.

Fire Station 10 is expected to be up and running by the end of 2018. City leaders are also working on developing two other fire stations in Biloxi within the next couple of years.

