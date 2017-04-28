Man accused of stealing from Jackson Co. animal shelter

A Gautier man is behind bars after being accused of stealing from the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the shelter reported $600 missing in February.

Following a nearly three month-long investigation, 29-year-old shelter employee David Elias Kihyet, Jr. was arrested at the shelter on April 28.

As he was being taken into custody, officials also found drugs. In addition to embezzlement, Kihyet is also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Kihyet is on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, and is being held at with out bond, pending a court appearance.

