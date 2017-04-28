Winn-Dixie closing Gulfport store

The Winn-Dixie grocery store at 1444 East Pass Rd. will close its doors for the last time in June. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Winn-Dixie grocery store at 1444 East Pass Rd. will close its doors for the last time in June. A representative from Winn-Dixie’s parent company confirmed the closure to WLOX News Now on Friday.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Southeastern Grocers Regional Vice resident Drew Elkins in a statement.

Elkins said store employees have been made aware of the closure and will have the opportunity to apply for positions at neighboring stores.

“Until the store closes, we will work hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect,” said Elkins.

Elkins said there are no plans at this time to close any other stores in the area.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.