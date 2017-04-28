Moss Point School District settles suit over 2014 death of student

"Our hearts are broken..." Magnolia Middle School Principal JoAnn Pettaway spoke for a community when she said those words Friday. Moss Point is in mourning for 12-year-old Lorel Malone. The 7th grader died after a fight at school Thursday.

"Our hearts are broken..." Magnolia Middle School Principal JoAnn Pettaway spoke for a community when she said those words Friday. Moss Point is in mourning for 12-year-old Lorel Malone.

The death of Lorel Ka’heim Malone, a 12-year-old Magnolia Middle School student, shocked the Moss Point community more than a year ago. Lorel died on March 7, 2014 after a fight at school the day before sent him to the hospital.

The death of Lorel Ka’heim Malone, a 12-year-old Magnolia Middle School student, shocked the Moss Point community more than a year ago. Lorel died on March 7, 2014 after a fight at school the day before sent him to the hospital.

The Moss Point School District has settled a lawsuit filed by the parents of Lorel Ka’heim Malone, a seventh grader who died in March 2014 after a fight at school.

The lawsuit filed by Dominic Malone and Lakensia Nobles alleged Lorel was a victim of bullying at school, and school administrators failed to protect him from his tormentors.

According to court documents, the settlement was reached March 29. The financial details are confidential.

Lorel, 12, was a seventh grader at Magnolia Middle School. The lawsuit said bullies immediately targeted Lorel after he moved to the school in the spring semester of 2014. The lawsuit alleged Lorel was a target for reporting incidents of harassment and because of his religious beliefs.

Lorel was allegedly attacked by one or more students between classes on March 6, 2014. He collapsed on the floor and remained unconscious until paramedics arrived. Lorel died at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile, AL the next day.

The lawsuit claimed Lorel’s parents went to school officials multiple times to ask for help for their son, but the school district did nothing to stop the bullying.

Former superintendent Maggie Griffin and former Magnolia Middle School principal Joanne Pettaway were also named as defendants in the suit.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.