Harrison County schools receive $3.13M FEMA grant

With hurricane season on the horizon, U.S. Senators Thad Cochran (R-Miss) and Congressman Steven Palazzo are ensuring that students in the Harrison County School District stay safe.

On Friday, the two announced a $3.13 million FEMA grant to protect schools in the district from hurricane-force winds.

The hazard mitigation grant is part of on ongoing effort to "retrofit 18 schools to withstand 180 mph winds." Funds will go toward wind retrofit projects at three elementary schools in the district.

“This grant continues federal investment in protecting lives and facilities on the coast. I’m pleased with FEMA’s commitment to making hazard mitigation funding available to improve Harrison County schools,” Cochran said.

Funds for the project, in its second phase, will improve Harrison Central Elementary and Orange Grove Elementary in Gulfport, and Woolmarket Elementary in Biloxi.

FEMA has granted more than $17.2 million for eight Harrison County schools.

“We worked tirelessly after Katrina to rebuild our communities and make them whole again. I think we all learned a lot of lessons along the way and one of those is the importance of being proactive in the face of these looming natural disasters,” Palazzo said. “This FEMA grant supports both our ongoing recovery efforts as well as proactive measures to enhance the safety and stability of our schools in Harrison County.”

