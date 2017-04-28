Field day brings students of all abilities out to play

The center takes students from all over Harrison County ages zero to 21. (Photo source: WLOX)

It was all games and a great time on Friday at the Harrison County Child Development Center.

The students had an action-packed time at the Gulfport center's annual field day. It was pretty clear that the students were having a ball, and many of them didn't want it to stop.

"It's an opportunity for them to participate in activities that every other school has as well. Every school has a field day," said center director Vicki Carter.

More than 100 students with special needs are enrolled. The school was adopted by the Air National Guard, which sends volunteers to the field day.

Captain Anthony Dufour says his time at the center impacts him just as much as the kids.

"It's just sharing love, having a great time. It warms my heart," said Dufour.

Parents feel the same way.

"He digs it, and I dig it," said James Leonard while playing with his son, Noah.

Jessica Dilorenzo teaches at the center, and is also a mother of a student with special needs.

"Oh, it's so much fun and the kids love it. It's so special for them, and for us," said Dilorenzo.

The center takes students from all over Harrison County ages zero to 21.

