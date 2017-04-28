Port of Gulfport signs lease agreement with largest tenant ever

South Mississippi voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in municipal primary elections. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.More >>
A death row inmate from Forrest county will be getting a new trail after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals finds issues with the jury that convicted her.
Officials with the state port at Gulfport have signed a lease with the biggest tenant to ever call the port home.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
The armed robbery of a Pizza Hut restaurant in Gulfport was set up by an employee, police said.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.
Chip Gaines has been named in a lawsuit filed by two former Magnolia Realty partners for $1 million.
Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.
