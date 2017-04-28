Port of Gulfport signs lease agreement with largest tenant ever

Construction on phase one of the project should begin early next year, with operations set to begin in 2020. (Photo source: WLOX)

Officials with the state port at Gulfport have signed a lease with the biggest tenant to ever call the port home.

SeaOne is leasing several acres on the south end of the west port to build a $450 million production facility.

The company plans on piping in natural and other gases, converting that into a liquid form and then shipping the cargo to Caribbean nations. Once there, it will be used as a cheap energy source.

In addition to the huge investment, the company will bring in about 45 new jobs to the port. Not only that, but the current tonnage at the port will more than triple in size.

For port officials, the best news might be that the long wished for deepening of the ship channel may finally happen.

As SeaOne continues to expand, bigger ships will be brought in on a regular basis, requiring the channel to be deepened to a depth of at least 42 feet.

This agreement is also good from a monetary standpoint. The company will eventually pay millions of dollars in lease money to the port, as well as millions of dollars in state and local taxes.

