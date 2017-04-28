Police: Pizza Hut robbery was inside job

The armed robbery of a Pizza Hut restaurant in Gulfport was set up by an employee, police said.

Cobie Demetrick Rupert, 18, and Giovanni Rasheed Smith, 18, have been charged with armed robbery in the case. Gulfport police spokesman Sgt. Joshua Bromen said a third suspect is still at large.

Bromen said two men robbed the Pizza Hut restaurant on Hwy. 49 at gunpoint late Tuesday night. Police allege Smith, a restaurant employee, set up the robbery. Smith was arrested Wednesday without incident.

Bromen said detectives were able to identify Rupert as one of the suspects who robbed the store at gunpoint. Rupert was arrested without incident Thursday.

Smith’s bond was set at $150,000, and Rupert’s bond was set at $250,000 for the armed robbery charges.

Bromen said investigators are still working to identify a third suspect. If you have any information that could help detectives, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-896-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

