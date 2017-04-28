Sheriff: Retired MS cop charged with DUI after hitting 5 kids

John Camfield, 48, left the scene and hit a parked car before being apprehended by an off-duty Polk County deputy. (Photo source: Twitter/ABC Action News)

Deputies in Polk County, FL arrested an impaired driver on Thursday night for hitting five students at their bus stop. Two of the five students were critically injured.

John Camfield, 48, left the scene and hit a parked car before being apprehended by an off-duty Polk County deputy. He's a retired police office from Water Valley, MS.

The students who were struck attend Dundee Ridge Middle Academy in Poinciana. Deputies say that the students are between the ages of 12 and 15-years-old.

The teens were hit on Allegheny Road near Athabasca in Poinciana. The school bus had already left the scene before the incident occurred.

After driving away from the scene, Camfield hit a parked car on Poinciana Parkway. The sole occupant of that car was not seriously injured.

Camfield was arrested for two counts DUI with serious bodily injury, two counts leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, three counts DUI with injury, property damage, and reckless driving.

