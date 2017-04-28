Byrd may pay deputy $260,000 in harassment penalties

The armed robbery of a Pizza Hut restaurant in Gulfport was set up by an employee, police said.More >>
The armed robbery of a Pizza Hut restaurant in Gulfport was set up by an employee, police said.More >>
Deputies in Polk County, FL arrested an impaired driver on Thursday night for hitting five students at their bus stop. Two of the five students were critically injured. The suspect, John Camfield, is a retired police office from Water Valley, MS.More >>
Deputies in Polk County, FL arrested an impaired driver on Thursday night for hitting five students at their bus stop. Two of the five students were critically injured. The suspect, John Camfield, is a retired police office from Water Valley, MS.More >>
The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals just intervened in a Mike Byrd case. It determined “the district court erred in ‘decoupling’ the evidence” and ordered the case be sent back to district court so the jury’s verdict can be reinstated. The former sheriff may have to pay a deputy $260,000 because of harassment allegations argued during a 2015 trial.More >>
The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals just intervened in a Mike Byrd case. It determined “the district court erred in ‘decoupling’ the evidence” and ordered the case be sent back to district court so the jury’s verdict can be reinstated. The former sheriff may have to pay a deputy $260,000 because of harassment allegations argued during a 2015 trial.More >>
Big tourism numbers for South Mississippi. 2016 was a very good year.More >>
Big tourism numbers for South Mississippi. 2016 was a very good year.More >>
Friday will be a historic day for the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi. The diocese will ordain and install Monsignor Louis Kihneman as the next bishop of the diocese.More >>
Friday will be a historic day for the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi. The diocese will ordain and install Monsignor Louis Kihneman as the next bishop of the diocese.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.More >>
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson got emotional after he was picked by Houston in the NFL Draft Thursday night while reading a letter from his mother.More >>
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson got emotional after he was picked by Houston in the NFL Draft Thursday night while reading a letter from his mother.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>