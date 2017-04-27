Harrison Central, Picayune among teams punching their tickets to round three of softball playoffs

Harrison Central keeps their pursuit for a fourth-straight state championship alive, as the Red Rebelettes and other area squads punch their tickets to the third round of the softball playoffs.
Scores -
George County 3
Harrison Central 9
Gulfport 0
Brandon 3
St. Martin 20
Petal 18 (Final in nine innings)
Picayune 8
Harrison Central 4
Long Beach 7
Pearl River Central 5
Purvis 3/8
East Central 7/15 (Final, sweeping doubleheader)
Pass Christian 1
North Pike 11
Franklin County 1
St. Patrick 10
Salem 4/11
Resurrection 10/12 (Final, sweeping doubleheader)
