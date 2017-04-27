Harrison Central, Picayune among teams punching their tickets to - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Central, Picayune among teams punching their tickets to round three of softball playoffs

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison Central keeps their pursuit for a fourth-straight state championship alive, as the Red Rebelettes and other area squads punch their tickets to the third round of the softball playoffs. 

Scores - 

George County 3
Harrison Central 9

Gulfport 0
Brandon 3

St. Martin 20
Petal 18 (Final in nine innings)

Picayune 8
Harrison Central 4

Long Beach 7
Pearl River Central 5

Purvis 3/8
East Central 7/15 (Final, sweeping doubleheader)

Pass Christian 1
North Pike 11

Franklin County 1
St. Patrick 10

Salem 4/11
Resurrection 10/12 (Final, sweeping doubleheader)

Powered by Frankly