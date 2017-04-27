Pascagoula - Election preview

Pascagoula’s next mayor will be elected June 6. Neither republican Dane Maxwell, democrat Jenafer Gurley or independent candidate Lazaro Rovira have opposition in the May 2 primary. The winner of the general election replaces retiring mayor Jim Blevins.

The city does have several city council races during the May 2 primary. Four of them are on republican ballots. Pascagoula’s council-at-large races features incumbent Brenda Simkins and Jennifer Colmer. The GOP winner takes over that council seat.

Pascagoula ward three incumbent David Tadlock is trying to beat Stephen Burrow. Whoever wins this primary must face independent candidate Marcel Kinnard on June 6.

Burton Burt Hill has two challengers. Forrest Fainn Ball, Jr. and Matt Parker both want to represent Pascagoula’s ward four. To win this GOP primary, a candidate needs 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, the top two finishers meet in a May 16 runoff. With no opposition in June, the winner serves as ward four councilman.

And in ward five, incumbent Scott Tipton runs against M. Gentry Williams. Again, there’s no opposition in June. So, the winner becomes the ward five councilman.

Pascagoula’s only democratic primary is in ward one. Willie Jones and Willie Edward Sims square off May 2. The winner faces independent Harold Payne on June 6.

The Pascagoula ward two council race is June 6. Democrat Freddy Jackson campaigns against George Wolverton, Sr.

