Moss Point - Election preview

Moss Point has new voting precincts. And with the city's highly contested primary election quickly approaching, there's a bit of confusion among citizens about where they go to cast their ballots.

Moss Point has new voting precincts. And with the city's highly contested primary election quickly approaching, there's a bit of confusion among citizens about where they go to cast their ballots.

Moss Point has new voting precincts. And with the city's highly contested primary election quickly approaching, there's a bit of confusion among citizens about where they go to cast their ballots. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Moss Point has new voting precincts. And with the city's highly contested primary election quickly approaching, there's a bit of confusion among citizens about where they go to cast their ballots. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Moss Point Mayor Billy Broomfield wants to keep his job. By qualifying as an independent for the 2017 municipal election, he avoids a crowded field in the May 2 primary, and immediately enters the June 6 general election.

So, who’s running for Broomfield’s seat? Moss Point’s democratic challengers include Houston Cunningham, Isaiah Ike Hayes, Jhai Keeton, Mario King, Billy Knight, Sr, Aneice Liddell and Richard McBride. The winner of this primary needs 50% plus one vote. If no one reaches that total, the top two finishers will compete in a May 16 runoff.

On June 6, the democrats’ winner will run against republican John Mosley, Jr, and independents Billy Broomfield, Timothy Dubose and Wanda Williams.

Moss Point has democrats running for every alderman seat. The at-large race features incumbent Shirley Dubuse Chambers running for a new seat, along with David Chapman, Sr., Sharon Smith and Martha Watjus. With no opposition in June, the winner of this race becomes the city’s at-large representative. A May 16 runoff will be necessary if one candidate fails to receive 50% plus one vote during the May 2 primary.

In Moss Point ward one, incumbent James Smith faces a challenge from Sherwood Bradford. The winner takes over that seat.

In ward two, incumbent Chuck Redmond runs against Alexander Brown and Ruby Hill. Again, there’s not republican opposition, so the winner is the alderman.

Ward three has a four-person field. Incumbent Robert Byrd, Jr must run against Charlotte Bardwell-Brown, Pamela Pickett Dubose and James Winters. No republicans qualified for Moss Point ward three.

Ward four has three new names. Willie Mena Martin, Ennit Morris and Norris Wells want to represent their community. The winner of this May 2 primary, and a possible runoff, will win the seat.

Moss Point’s ward five incumbent is Linwood Grierson. The republican has no primary opposition. On June 6, Grierson will run against the winner of the May 2 democratic primary between David Biggs, Floyd Downs, Shirley Mass and Jerry Thompson.

And in Moss Point ward six, incumbent Wayne Lennep will run as an independent. He meets democrat Robert Walker in the June 6 general election.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.