Ocean Springs - Election preview

Ocean Springs residents must wait until June to vote for their next mayor. Incumbent democrat Connie Moran and republican challenger Shea Dobson are on June 6 ballots.

The “city of discovery” will have at least three new aldermen. Matt McDonnell, Greg Denyer, and Jerry Dalgo all chose not to seek re-election.

In McDonnell’s ward two, Rickey Authemant and Heather Eason run in a May 2 republican primary. The winner meets democrat Michael Pleasant on June 6.

In Denyer’s ward four, Ken Papania and Tommy Reynolds, Jr. face off in a GOP primary. The winner runs against democrat Elizabeth Feder-Hosey in the race to become the next ward four alderman.

In Dalgo’s ward five, democrat Matthew Pavlov and republican Robert Blackman meet in the June 6 general election.

A ward one GOP primary between Robert Bob Briggs and incumbent John Gill is on May 2 ballots. The winner meets democrat Roxanne Samies on June 6.

Incumbent Chic Cody has two GOP challengers. They are Joseph Bellman, Jr. and Ken Foley. The primary winner must get 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, the top two finishers must participate in a May 16 runoff. The winner becomes alderman because democrats don’t have a candidate in this ward.

