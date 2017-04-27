Gautier - Election preview

Phil Torjusen wants to unseat Gordon Gollott as Gautier mayor. The two republicans are the only candidates in the mayor’s race. So, the winner of the May 2 GOP primary becomes Gautier’s next mayor.

Three city council seats are up for grabs in May and June.

Councilperson-at-large Mary Martin faces GOP challenger Pat Walters on May 2. The winner meets democrat Eloise Fairley on June 6. Ward one councilman Johnny Jones runs against GOP challenger Cameron George. The winner campaigns against democrat Paul Ceasar.

Four democrats want to represent Gautier ward two. Tobey Bartee, Troylynn Harvey, Richard D.J. Jackson and Anthony York are all in the May 2 primary. If a candidate gets 50% plus one vote, that person wins. Otherwise, the top two finishers participate in a May 16 runoff. Because no republicans qualified in the ward 2 race, the democratic winner will serve on the city council. That winner replaces retiring councilman Hurley Ray Guillotte.

One republican and one democrat qualified in the ward four city council race. Billy Raysell Booth and incumbent republican Charles “Rusty” Anderson meet on June 6.

Casey Vaughan and Adam Colledge are unopposed and will serve another four years on the city council.

View a sample ballot and a voting precinct map.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.